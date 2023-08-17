Police investigate double shooting in Southwest

There is no word on any suspect information.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Southwest D.C. Thursday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of First Street, Southwest just before 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two men were conscious and breathing when help arrived.

At least one of the victims was taken to an area hospital for help. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any word on possible motives or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

