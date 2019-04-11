WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a double shooting that injured two people early Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened at 3120 16th Street Northwest around 6:48 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police said the man was unconscious and not breathing. Another shooting victim was found shot in their upper body. The second person was conscious and breathing.

Officials said there is no suspect information at this time.

Police have shut down Mount Pleasant Street Northwest from Lamont to Irvings Street Northwest for their investigation.

This story is developing.

RELATED: Police cruiser involved in car crash Friday morning en route to scene of shooting

RELATED: Shooting leaves 22-year-old man dead in Northeast

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.