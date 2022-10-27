Police investigate deadly shooting in Northwest DC

Investigators believe the woman was driving on New Jersey Ave. when a passenger in her car shot her. That passenger has been taken into custody.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was killed during a shooting in Northwest D.C.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Thursday.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman was killed in the shooting. Investigators believe the woman was driving on New Jersey Ave. when a passenger in her car shot her. That passenger has been taken into custody.

Police have not identified the woman killed or the suspected shooter. There is no word on what may have led up to the deadly shooting.

