Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

No suspect information is available at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a triple shooting in Northeast D.C. last month.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Kenilworth Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. The two men were taken to area hospitals for help. A third gunshot victim was later found in Prince George's County and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two days later, one of the men died from their injuries. That man has been identified as 29-year-old Sergio Nicolas Rosario Arias, of Bronx, NY.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Detectives have not said anything about a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

WATCH NEXT: Woman behind 30 hour barricade with police charged with kidnapping in Virginia