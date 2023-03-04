x
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

No suspect information is available at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a triple shooting in Northeast D.C. last month. 

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Kenilworth Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. 

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. The two men were taken to area hospitals for help. A third gunshot victim was later found in Prince George's County and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Two days later, one of the men died from their injuries. That man has been identified as 29-year-old Sergio Nicolas Rosario Arias, of Bronx, NY.

No suspect information is available at this time. 

Detectives have not said anything about a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411. 

