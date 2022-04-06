Police investigate armed robbery at church office in Southeast DC, person in custody

WASHINGTON — A barricade situation inside a Southeast, D.C. church has ended with a person in custody and no reported injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
According to MPD, officers were called around 12:30 p.m. about an armed robbery at the 1100 block of Howard Road in Southeast.
Police say a person, armed with a knife, barricaded themselves in an office in the church. Though there were reports of a fire at the church, police confirmed that is not the case.
The barricade ended when MPD were able to safely take the armed individual into custody, without incident.
WUSA9 is working to confirm the specific church officers are dispatched to.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
RELATED:
- Police: Men break into Gaithersburg church, steal bronze crucifix
- Former Arlington priest who led child protection office charged with sexually abusing minor
- 'Grateful to be alive': Rabbi in Colleyville hostage situation posts update after escaping synagogue
- Calvert County man charged with burglary after breaking in, vandalizing church sanctuary
- 'Pastor Sam' accused of assaulting two children for years. Detectives fear there are more victims
- Maryland church working to fight HIV stereotypes
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.