Police investigate armed robbery at church office in Southeast DC, person in custody

WUSA9 is working to confirm the specific church where officers are dispatched.

WASHINGTON — A barricade situation inside a Southeast, D.C. church has ended with a person in custody and no reported injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to MPD, officers were called around 12:30 p.m. about an armed robbery at the 1100 block of Howard Road in Southeast.

Police say a person, armed with a knife, barricaded themselves in an office in the church. Though there were reports of a fire at the church, police confirmed that is not the case.

The barricade ended when MPD were able to safely take the armed individual into custody, without incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.