DC Police investigate SE homidice

The victim was found unconcious with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of 28-year-old Mark Cobrand as a homicide.

On March 19 at approximately 10:55 a.m. members of the Sixth District responded to 4200 block of Southern Ave. in Southeast, D.C. after a report of an unconscious person.

When they arrived at the scene, police found Cobrand inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, DC Fire and EMS arrived at the scene and found that Cobrand did not display any signs of life.

The victim’s body stayed at the scene of the incident until he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to police.

Police are requesting that anyone who has information on this incident to call them at 202-727-9099. Those who wish to give a tip to the police anonymously can do so by sending a text message to TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.