Secret Service tip leads to capture of alleged police impersonator found with multiple knives, chainsaw blade

Secret Service officers also reportedly discovered shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask inside the man's Ford Explorer.

WASHINGTON — The United State Capitol Police (USCP) says a man, suspected of impersonating a police officer, was found with a "stash of knives" Monday after the department receiving a tip from the United States Secret Service (USSS).

According to USCP, members of the department's Bicycle Response Team saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Max Eli Viner, who was wanted for questioning by the Secret Service near Third Street and Madison Drive, Northwest.

When USCP searched Viner, officers say they found multiple knives and a chainsaw blade on him. Secret Service officers arrived and searched Viner's SUV and reportedly found fake police equipment. They also reportedly discovered shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask inside Viner’s Ford Explorer.

“This is another example of how our teams work closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to keep everyone safe. These partnerships are critical,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. “We thank the U.S. Secret Service for their detailed and timely information and we thank our officers who continue to show their dedication to our critical mission every day.”

Viner was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon within the District of Columbia.

