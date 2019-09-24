WASHINGTON — Police found a gun after responding to a fight on a Metro train Tuesday morning, officials said.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the fight on the train at Stadium-Armory stop.

While investigating, officers found a gun on the train. Police said the gun was immediately secure and it was not used.

The trains briefly single tracked between Stadium-Armory and Eastern Market while officers photographed the gun and removed it. Normal service has resumed.

No arrest have been made. Police do not know who the fun belonged to, but they are reviewing surveillance video.

No additional information has been released.

RELATED: VERIFY: Is vaping allowed on Metro trains in DC?

RELATED: After four years, the chillers in the Dupont and Farragut North Metro stations have been repaired

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.