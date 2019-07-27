BOWIE, Md. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father before the pair was involved in a crash in Bowie, Md., police said.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Allen Pond Park on the report of a domestic incident involving a crash. When officers got there, they found an SUV that had crashed into a fence, a press release said.

Police found the victim in a wooded area close to the collision site. The victim was found on the ground, suffering from trauma to the body.

The victim, later identified as Barba Koroma, 62, was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers also found the suspect, 17-year-old Barba Koroma -- the victim's son who shares the same name -- walking out of the wooded area.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, before he was taken to the PGPD Homicide Unit for questioning.

Detectives learned the teen and his father were involved in a dispute inside the vehicle while the father was driving.

The son admitted to stabbing the father right before the crash, police said. After the crash, the son took his father from the vehicle and dragged him into the nearby wooded area, police said.

Barba Koroma, 17, was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder on Saturday, police said. He remains in custody on a no-bond status.

