Police attempt to talk 'person in crisis' down from roof after gunshots fired in NW DC

WASHINGTON — An active barricade situation turned into a person in crisis incident in Northwest D.C. after a man reportedly fired a gun Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man fired a gun, which led officers to be dispatched just before 4 p.m. to Kennedy Street Northwest and Georgia Avenue Northwest.
A short time later, at the scene, officers declared a barricade situation just a few blocks away on Jefferson Street Northwest where the man was suspected to be on the roof.
Police were able to recover the gun linked to the situation but determined the man could be having a mental health crisis. The man was seen exposing himself, walking from roof to roof in a neighborhood, climbing power lines and trees.
A worried crowd looked on as police handled the situation. Officers worked to assure people at the scene that they had mental health professionals helping to assist the unidentified man.
The DC Fire Department also arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. with a ladder to help get the man down from the area he had climbed.
Police closed roads in the area as they worked to investigate the situation.
