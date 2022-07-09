x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police attempt to talk 'person in crisis' down from roof after gunshots fired in NW DC

Officers worked to assure people at the scene that they have mental health professionals helping to assist the unidentified man.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — An active barricade situation turned into a person in crisis incident in Northwest D.C. after a man reportedly fired a gun Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man fired a gun, which led officers to be dispatched just before 4 p.m. to Kennedy Street Northwest and Georgia Avenue Northwest.

A short time later, at the scene, officers declared a barricade situation just a few blocks away on Jefferson Street Northwest where the man was suspected to be on the roof. 

Police were able to recover the gun linked to the situation but determined the man could be having a mental health crisis. The man was seen exposing himself, walking from roof to roof in a neighborhood, climbing power lines and trees. 

A worried crowd looked on as police handled the situation. Officers worked to assure people at the scene that they had mental health professionals helping to assist the unidentified man.  

The DC Fire Department also arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. with a ladder to help get the man down from the area he had climbed.

Police closed roads in the area as they worked to investigate the situation.

Watch Next: Over 50 years later | 71-year-old arrested for murder of Montgomery Co. sheriff captain

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out