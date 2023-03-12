MISSING: Police asking for the public's help locating girl last seen in Southwest DC

Emyko Cottom was last seen on Galveston Street Southwest.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a critically missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Southwest D.C. Saturday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that they are asking for the public's help locating Emyko Cottom, who was last seen around 2 p.m. on Galveston Street Southwest, off of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southwest.

She has been described as a Black girl, of medium complexion, around 5'2" tall and weighing 100 pounds. Emyko also has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a black jean jacket over a pink vest, camouflage pants, and black Yeezy 700 shoes. The police department said she may be carrying a red bookbag with the word “PINK” in white letters.

