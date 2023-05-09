Police release video of man wanted in burglary of Southeast DC school

The man can be seen in surveillance footage wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man who burglarized a school in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, and now they are asking for the public's help identifying him.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say that around 8:15 a.m. a man forced opened a window to a school and stole property. The burglary happened on Alabama Avenue Southeast. Police did not state which school the crime happened at, but the location is nearby Dupont Park Seventh-day Adventist School.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Though not caught by police -- he was caught on nearby surveillance camera. In the footage, he can be seen wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. After going into the school he can be seen carrying a yellow duffle bag with items inside -- which he was not carrying when he first arrived.

Here's a look at the surveillance video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.