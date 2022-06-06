Police arrest man for deadly shooting of mother in front of 2 children

MPD believes Deshaun Cupid was shot while in the car with her two small children. The children were not injured in the shooting.

WASHINGTON — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for a March shooting that killed a mother in front of her two children in a car in Northeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The shooting happened in the 700 block of 18th Street near Benning Road Northeast around 6 p.m. on March 10. When officers arrived, 30-year-old Deshaun Cupid suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died from her injuries.

MPD believes Cupid was shot while in the car with her two small children. Those two children were not injured in the shooting.

Months later, police have arrested the person they believe is responsible for the deadly shooting. Officers took 20-year-old Dominique Brown-Young into custody Friday, June 3. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.