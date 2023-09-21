Man arrested for stealing several packages in NE DC, police say

Officers were patrolling the H Street corridor when someone flagged them down and alerted them to a theft in progress.

WASHINGTON — Police say a 41-year-old man is facing charges for serial package thief.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the new H Street Bike Unit arrested Daniel Lazarus Greene, of no fixed address, in the 600 block of G Street on Saturday.

Officers with the H Street Unit were patrolling the H Street corridor when someone flagged them down and alerted them to a theft in progress. Investigators then learned someone had stolen multiple packages in the area before running away.

Police later located Greene and took him into custody. He has been charged with Theft II.

The H Street Unit was created to help residents and businesses in the H Street corridor deal with crime and enhance public safety.

MPD is reminding everyone to take precautions when having packages delivered to their homes.

"When possible, bring packages in as soon as they arrive," the department said in a release. "If you are out, ask a family member or trusted neighbor to hold on to your delivery until you get back."

