WASHINGTON — D.C. police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of taking part in a vicious attack caught on camera outside a hotel on Connecticut Avenue in Dupont Circle.

Police released the video earlier this week. They were not sure what prompted the attack, but several people, some of them teenagers, are seen in the video punching, kicking and stomping on a man. Police said the man was knocked unconscious. At the end of the video, another man is seen helping the first man and he gets hit as well.

Friday, police said they had arrested one 17-year-old from Southeast D.C. in the case. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Watch the raw video below, but warning , it is graphic.

The incident happened outside the Hilton Hotel on Connecticut Avenue around 1 a.m. on July 14, police said.

WVEC reported the two victims were Trey Plute of Newport News and Tony Robinson of Hampton.

The station said the report included a narrative from Robinson, who said he and Plute saw a group of "juveniles" at a corner. One of the people in the group screamed, "That's him!" while pointing at Plute. Robinson told the person, "That's not him. You have the wrong person."

Then, the group attacked.

Plute had injuries to his head and his left eye socket, WVEC reported. Robinson had a swollen left eye.

Police are still investigating in the case and are asking anyone who has more information to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

