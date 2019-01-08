WASHINGTON — D.C. police arrested a 15-year-old suspected of participating in an attack caught on camera outside a hotel on Connecticut Ave., in Dupont Circle.

The 15-year-old female is from Northwest, D.C., but isn't being named because she's a juvenile. Police arrested the first suspect, a 17-year-old male from Southeast, D.C., on July 26. He's not being named either.

Police released the video of the attack, but said they're not sure what prompted it. But several people, some of them teenagers, are seen punching, kicking and stomping on a man in the video.

Police said the man was knocked unconscious. At the end of the video, another man is seen helping the first man and he gets hit as well.

The 15-year-old female was arrested and charged with simple assault. The 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Watch the raw video below, but warning, it is graphic.

The incident happened outside the Hilton Hotel on Connecticut Avenue around 1 a.m. on July 14, police said.

WVEC reported the two victims were Trey Plute of Newport News and Tony Robinson of Hampton.

The station said the report included a narrative from Robinson, who said he and Plute saw a group of "juveniles" at a corner. One of the people in the group screamed, "That's him!" while pointing at Plute. Robinson told the person, "That's not him. You have the wrong person."

Then, the group attacked.

Plute had injuries to his head and his left eye socket, WVEC reported. Robinson had a swollen left eye.

Police are still investigating in the case and are asking anyone who has more information to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

