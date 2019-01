WASHINGTON — Police activity outside of the Shaw-Howard Metro station on Monday afternoon impacted service, according to Metro Transit Police.

Shaw Howard's 7th and S St. entrance was closed due to the investigation. The 8th and R St. entrance is remained open.

Police asked the community to avoid the intersection and use the 8th and R St. entrance. Police said there was no threat to the community

Buses on Georgia Ave. were detoured.

