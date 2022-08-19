Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago

The woman was found dead at the scene due to strangulation. She was 39-years-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases.

A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime.

Just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 23, 1993, DC Police found a woman in the area of 4th and Trenton streets, Southeast. She was unconscious and unresponsive, showing no signs of life at the scene, police said.

The victim's remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was performed. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to manual strangulation and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

MPD announces an arrest has been made in a 1993 Homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast.



Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!



Release: https://t.co/sDG3e4l1nF pic.twitter.com/YQKH8jXkef — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 20, 2022

The woman was identified as 39-year-old Debra McManus, of Southeast, D.C.