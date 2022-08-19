Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases.
A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime.
Just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 23, 1993, DC Police found a woman in the area of 4th and Trenton streets, Southeast. She was unconscious and unresponsive, showing no signs of life at the scene, police said.
The victim's remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was performed. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to manual strangulation and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The woman was identified as 39-year-old Debra McManus, of Southeast, D.C.
After further investigation into the case, officers identified a suspect and on Aug 18 2022 and served an arrest warrant to him. According to police, 58-year-old William Ransford, of Southeast, D.C. has been charged with second degree murder in the case.
