WASHINGTON -- Two people were shot early Sunday morning when multiple suspects shot into a crowd of people in Northeast, D.C.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. when an officer reported hearing 13 gunshots in the area of 4506 Quarles St., Northeast.

Police say they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. That victim was transported to the hospital and later told police that an unknown number of suspects exited an unknown vehicle and began shooting into a crowd.

Another victim who was also shot, but transported himself to the hospital before police arrived, later told police that a few suspects exited a vehicle and shot into a crowd.

Another witness reported that she was in her minivan when several gunshots hit her van, but she was unhurt.

The suspects fled the scene. Police say a motive is unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

