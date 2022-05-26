Police: 16-year-old fatally shot in DC

Police say when they arrived they found the 16-year-old boy had been shot. The teen later died from his injuries.

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy has been fatally shot Thursday morning in Southeast, D.C., police say.

A little after 11 a.m. Thursday, Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace in Southeast, D.C.

Police say when they arrived they found the 16-year-old boy had been shot. The teen later died from his injuries. At this time, police have not disclosed any information regarding a suspect but they do believe that the deceased teen was targeted.

Police say they will continue to be in the area as the investigation continues.

Officers are asking that anyone who has any information on this incident contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.