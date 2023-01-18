Are cherry trees blossoming in DC already?

Some have raised concerns after seeing blossoms on some DC trees. We asked the experts for insight.

WASHINGTON — Some people around the DMV have raised the alarm after seeing what they thought were cherry blossoms on trees around the D.C. region. As it's only mid-January, that would be pretty early to see the iconic pink flowers. Should we be worried?

First off, yes, it is too early for cherry blossoms. The flowers folks around town are seeing now are not in fact cherry tree blossoms. They are in fact Japanese plum trees.

The Japanese plum trees begin blooming in January and February around the National Mall, months before the the cherry trees.

"The plum tees are our earliest fruit trees," said Mike Litterst with the National Park Service. "A lot of people get excited when they see them, they think the cherry trees are blossoming, they think things are coming early, but in fact, different species."

For the record, the plum tree blossoms are about two weeks ahead of where they were this time last year. We certainly could see cherry blossoms coming earlier, but the cherry trees have not yet begun blossoming.