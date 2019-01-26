WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — While it looks like the country will find a reprieve from the partial government shutdown for at least the next three weeks, many federal contractors are still left having to fight numerous financial challenges.



Tamela Worthen, a contracted Smithsonian security guard, hasn't been able to refill her diabetes medicine since November. Her mortgage payment is also due February 1.

However, with all of that taken into account, she will likely still not receive backpay.



"What am I going to do about it," she said. "There's nothing I can do about it. Just pray and keep on getting up. Life has many challenges."



She said she was happy to see President Donald Trump and Congress agree to a deal to end the shutdown. But, Worthen added she is not so sure they will be able to avert another shutdown in three weeks.

"You have to look at who is in office and if he did it once, he'll do it again," she said.



Worthen had a simple request for the country's political leaders.



"Please don't make that same mistake again," she said.



Luckily, some good news did come Worthen's way Friday night. A stranger named Cedric mailed her a package with $150 in it to help with her expenses.



"Oh my God," she said. "I know, down the road, I know some type of way, I'll be able to help you too (Cedric)."







