Lights out: Planned power outage darkens the Tidal Basin

WASHINGTON — The Lincoln Memorial and other iconic D.C. monuments around the Tidal Basin were left in the dark early Thursday morning. The spooky season vibes were courtesy of a planned outage by Pepco Energy. All power was expected to be restored in the area by 7 a.m.

The outage was due to repair work being done in the area, according to Ben Armstrong, a spokesperson for Pepco. The outage began around 1 a.m. as crews worked to make repairs to underground cables in the area of Ohio Drive and Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway.

Armstrong said customers in the area were notified of the outage ahead of time and it's nothing to be concerned about, despite the unusual darkness.