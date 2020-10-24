'A place to celebrate' language: Planet Word museum opens in DC

Planet Word is packed with interactive exhibits featuring languages from across the globe.

WASHINGTON — In a city filled with museums, one newcomer hopes to stand out by showcasing the words that tie us together.

Planet Word is a museum dedicated to celebrating the way people all across the globe express themselves.

It features exhibits representing more than three hundred different languages.

Jokes, songs, speeches, and more are all showcased in interactive displays that encourage visitors to get hands-on with what they're learning.

The sights and sounds are beautiful, and hopefully, impactful. Museum leaders want to inspire visitors to think deeply about how they communicate.

"Words matter," said Planet Word Executive Director Patty Isacson Sabee. "At a time like this when people really want to be able to...have empathy, have civil discourse, be a part of the conversation, be a part of the community, this is a place to celebrate all of that."

It’s opening weekend for @PlanetWordDC —an interactive museum dedicated to language



They’re open 10-5 Thursday-Saturday!@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/yqheaY7cFd — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) October 24, 2020

Planet Word is brand new. It just opened on Thursday.

Sabee says opening during the pandemic has come with some challenges, but the museum is rolling with the punches.

"We've had kids, we've had people of all ages come and enjoy," she said.

Those visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks while attending. Though a limited number of walk up visitor's passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, staff suggest reserving a visitor's pass ahead of time on the museum's website.

The museum will provide stylus pens for attendees to limit the number of surfaces each visitor touches.

Admission is free, but a donation is encouraged.