P!nk concert at Nats Park to go on despite severe weather in DC

Crews are monitoring weather conditions ahead of the concert. Those attending are waiting in the concourse until the storms pass.

WASHINGTON — As severe thunderstorms rolled through DC, Maryland and Virginia Monday evening, those with tickets to a concert at Nationals Park questioned whether the show would go on.

Singer P!nk is scheduled to perform at the stadium Monday evening, with special guests Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut Up. The show was slated to start at 6:30 p.m.

Grouplove took to Instagram stories Monday evening to say they would not be performing as planned.

"[Due] to unforeseen weather conditions, our set today is cancelled but [Benatar and Giraldo] will still be performing for everyone coming early," Grouplove said. "We are so sorry."

Nationals Park said in a tweet ahead of the concert that crews would monitor weather conditions throughout the day.

"The show is rain or shine," the stadium said.

As concert-goers arrived, they were told to wait on the concourse until the storms passed.

As the wind and rain picked up outside of Nats Park, many were spotted braving the storm to get inside, wearing ponchos and holding on tight to umbrellas.

One person inside the stadium, said more gates opened as of 7 p.m. but that everyone is required to stay on the concourse until further notice.

"Chaotic and people are rushing around," the concert-goer said. "Gross with everyone soaked."

Sun starting to come out by Nationals Park.



I’m told by a friend in line for the Pink concert that more gates are open now, but everyone is required to stay in the concourse until further notice.



“Chaotic and people are rushing around. Gross with everyone soaked.”@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/I8lcNXkKtL — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) August 7, 2023

Some say they are frustrated with what they call a lack of communication from Nats Park as they were let inside and allowed to stand in the concourse of their section but not yet allowed to go to their actual seats.

"No communication," one person said. "Really bad crisis management."

Right now - at the Pink concert at Nationals Park, people are allowed to stand in the concourse of their section but not yet allowed to go to their actual seats.



Text from a friend who is inside:

“No communication. Really bad crisis management.” @wusa9 #dcwx pic.twitter.com/2D9eKefgFH — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) August 7, 2023