PHOTO: Police search for person accused of stabbing security guard in NE DC

Police say the security guard was escorting the suspect off the property when he was stabbed.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a person they say stabbed a security guard in Northeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1300 block of 2nd Street, NE just before 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned an unarmed security guard was escorting the suspect off the property when the suspect reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the security guard before running away.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

On Monday, police released a photo of the person they say is connected to the stabbing and now faces charges of Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a violent crime committed in D.C.

