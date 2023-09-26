PHOTO: Firefighter uses saw to free person trapped by fire in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked to rescue two people from a fire in Southeast D.C. Tuesday. Officials say they had to use a saw to cut through the bar of a window in order to get one of the victims out.
According to a spokesperson with DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the fire happened in the 1600 block of 17th Street, Southeast shortly before 5 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the first floor of the building. The fire grew and firefighters discovered two people were inside the building. A man was rescued from the second floor using a ladder. Firefighters had to use a saw to cut through the bars on a window in order to rescue a woman from the first floor.
Both the man and woman were injured in the fire and are expected to survive.
The fire has since been extinguished. There is no word on what caused the flames at this time.
The following roadways were closed as crews worked the fire:
- 1600-1700 blocks of R Street, SE, between 16th and 18th Streets
- 1600 block of 17th Street, SE, between R and Q Streets
