Petalpalooza kicks off in DC for Cherry Blossom Festival

WASHINGTON — As the Cherry Blossom Festival comes to a close there is another large event that the public can enjoy.

Petalpalooza kicks off in D.C. today at the Capitol Riverfront at the Yards with plenty of events ranging from performances to art activities and is free to the public.

The event will start at 1p.m. and conclude after a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be visible from Anacostia Park, according to the National Cherry Blossom Festival website.

To see the full itinerary for Petalpalooza, click here.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival recommends that those who wish to attend Petalpalooza take the metro. The organization has an interactive digital map outlining road closures and locations of the various events and activities for the festival.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off on March 20 with a series of events with many people visiting the Tidal Basin during the peak bloom of the trees.