Person transported in critical condition after water rescue near Georgetown Waterfront Park

Investigators say the person suffered a medical emergency aboard a boat & was not in the water, contrary to initial reports.

WASHINGTON — A person who suffered a medical emergency aboard a boat on the Potomac River Saturday has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the person was rescued by a private boater who met up with members of DC Fire and EMS on land following the emergency.

Investigators claim the water rescue occurred near the area of 33rd & K Streets in Northwest D.C., outside of the Georgetown Waterfront Park.

Detectives say further investigation revealed that the victim suffered a medical emergency onboard and was not in the water, contrary to initial reports.

Police have not identified the person who was rushed to the hospital nor clarified what medical emergency the person suffered from.

