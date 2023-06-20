First responders rescue person from island in Potomac River

Officials claimed there were injured kayakers on the island, but did not specify how many there were.

WASHINGTON — One person stranded on an island in the Potomac River was rescued by first responders Tuesday evening.

DC Fire and EMS crews were called to 3 Sisters Island in the Potomac River to complete the rescue.

At 8:15 p.m., DC Fire and EMS announced in a tweet that they would be conducting a water rescue.

Officials claimed there were injured kayakers on the island, but did not specify how many there were.

Just after 8:30 p.m., DC Fire and EMS provided an update that one patient had been rescued.

A swimmer had to help the victim onto a fireboat.

Officials say the fireboat took the victim to shore, where they got treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on possible other victims.

The victim in this case has yet to be identified.

Update Water rescue Potomac River at 3 Sisters Island. Single patient has been retrieved and is being transferred to shore by Fireboat for transport with non life threatening injury. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/IgtAOabi63 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 21, 2023

