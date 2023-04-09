Man found not conscious or breathing after shooting in Southeast DC, police say

The victim has only been identified as a man.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast D.C. that left one person injured on Labor Day.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 900 block of Wahler Place Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they located on person who had been shot. That victim was not conscious or breathing when help arrived. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Investigators have not said anything regarding a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department tip line at 50411.

