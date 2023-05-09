PHOTO: Person accused of carjacking rideshare driver in DC wanted

WASHINGTON — A rideshare driver was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Sunday morning, and now police are asking for the public's help identifying the person accused of the crime.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a female rideshare driver picked up a male passenger just after 7 a.m., Some time after the pickup, the driver and rider had a disagreement over the rider bringing a pet into the car, which led to the rider assaulting the driver and stealing her car. The rider is accused of punching and kicking the driver, and demanding her phone, before stealing her car.
The stolen car was then later located on Southern Avenue Southeast, near East Capitol Street Southeast.
Police are now asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible for the carjacking, who was caught on a dashboard camera. They have released a photo, seen below.
Anyone who can identify this person, and/or their vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident are asked to call DC Police at 202- 727-9099 or text any information to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
