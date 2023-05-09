PHOTO: Person accused of carjacking rideshare driver in DC wanted

The person responsible for the carjacking was captured on a dashboard camera.

WASHINGTON — A rideshare driver was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Sunday morning, and now police are asking for the public's help identifying the person accused of the crime.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a female rideshare driver picked up a male passenger just after 7 a.m., Some time after the pickup, the driver and rider had a disagreement over the rider bringing a pet into the car, which led to the rider assaulting the driver and stealing her car. The rider is accused of punching and kicking the driver, and demanding her phone, before stealing her car.

The stolen car was then later located on Southern Avenue Southeast, near East Capitol Street Southeast.

Police are now asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible for the carjacking, who was caught on a dashboard camera. They have released a photo, seen below.