DC rescue boat saves Peregrine Falcon struggling to stay afloat in Potomac River

The bird was rescued and is now in the hands of Humane Rescue. It will be transported to DC Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

WASHINGTON — Fireboats were inspecting the Wilson Bridge over the Potomac River on Sunday when they encountered a Peregrine Falcon struggling to stay afloat, with hungry catfish circling, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The bird was rescued and is now in the hands of Humane Rescue. It will be transported to DC Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

D.C. Fire and EMS boats and rescue crews have been more active on the Potomac River amid rescue and safety calls due to people swimmer in the dangerous river as regional temperatures have increased this June. 

The same day DC Fire and EMS rescued the Peregrine Falcon, rescue teams were in the Potomac River looking for a person who potentially drowned trying to swim to D.C. from the Virginia side of the river's bank.

