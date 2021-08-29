PepsiCo hosts back-to-school event alongside Giant Food, Washington Wizards

The event for DC students takes place at the Randall Recreation Center in Southwest

WASHINGTON — More than 400 students were expected to attend the Pepsi Stronger Together Back-to-School Market at the Randall Recreation Center on Sunday, where the young people are invited to shop for donated supplies, meals and join panel discussions on life lessons and connections made through basketball, according to the company’s press release.

The program, hosted in partnership with Giant Food and the Washington Wizards, is also featuring basketball clinics for young players to sharpen their skills. Other entertainment included a DJ, a balloon artist and the mascot, G-Wiz. Giant Food will also be equipping kids with snacks, lunch and gift card giveaways.