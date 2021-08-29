PepsiCo hosts back-to-school event alongside Giant Food, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — More than 400 students were expected to attend the Pepsi Stronger Together Back-to-School Market at the Randall Recreation Center on Sunday, where the young people are invited to shop for donated supplies, meals and join panel discussions on life lessons and connections made through basketball, according to the company’s press release.
The program, hosted in partnership with Giant Food and the Washington Wizards, is also featuring basketball clinics for young players to sharpen their skills. Other entertainment included a DJ, a balloon artist and the mascot, G-Wiz. Giant Food will also be equipping kids with snacks, lunch and gift card giveaways.
Panels will be moderated by Meghan McPeak, Washington Mystics play-by-play broadcaster, featuring panelists from PepsiCo, DC Police, The Close the Gap Foundation, Monumental Sports and Entertainment and Giant Food.
RELATED: We surprised another teacher with things she wanted for her students as we go Back to Class. Her reaction is heart-warming.
RELATED: 'Families hurting the most have the most pressure' | DC group hopes to help children get ready for school as prices rise for items
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.