'I felt like a king walking down the red carpet' | People with special needs have an unforgettable prom night

Waterfront Church DC in Southeast served as a host for Night to Shine 2023 on Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

WASHINGTON — On Friday, people with special needs gathered for an unforgettable prom night experience in Southeast D.C.

The 2023 Night to Shine prom for people with special needs, over the age of 14, was hosted by Waterfront Church DC from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A limo ride to Nationals Park was provided to each participant.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, every attendee of Night to Shine DC entered the park on a red carpet complete with paparazzi. Once inside, guests were treated to hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, party favors, and a dance floor, all leading up to the moment where each guest was crowned prom king and queen.

Waterfront Church Pastor Zack Randles said he got involved in the event back in 2015 after he received an email from the Tim Tebow Foundation offering grants to churches who wanted to partner with the special needs community. After replying to that email, Randles says the rest was history.

"We had 84 kiddos that came that first year. This year, we have 415 young adults with special needs that registered for the event," said Zack Randles.

Night to Shine coordinator Autumn Randles told WUSA9 that "the special needs community is underserved. We thought it would be a great event that could really boost morale in the city and help families out."

The Randles' oldest son was actually diagnosed with autism after the pair began volunteering with the event.

When telling WUSA9 the story, Zack Randles chuckled and said, "When we started working with this event eight years ago, that was actually before our son was diagnosed with autism. So, funny enough, we started serving the community before we even realized we were a part of it."

Their oldest son, Jackson aka Jack, 11, joined his parents at the event as a guest Friday night.

One attendee at the prom described his experience. Brandon Salazar said "It made me feel awesome when I got to walk down the red carpet with everyone clapping. I really liked the games."

Another attendee, Christopher Davis, said "I liked the red carpet. It was fun. I felt like a true king walking down it."

Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers. Over the past two years, it endured the COVID-19 pandemic and held its first virtual event.

Officials say Friday was Waterfront Church DC's eighth year of hosting Night to Shine for the DMV.

One special needs teacher at the event told us he has students come back every year as alumni.

Marcus Konde said his "students say that this is one of the best events of their lives."

The teacher at Eastern Senior High School told WUSA9 his students look forward to the event and especially appreciate all the clothes that are donated to them.

When asked why he's returned for a fourth year, Konde explained it's all worth it "to see them dressed up and having fun. That's above and beyond special."