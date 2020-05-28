'Everything you've done in the past: Get rid of it' | Residents, retailers prepare for new DC in Phase 1 reopening

Mayor Muriel Bowser says residents must maintain social distancing during phase 1 reopening.

WASHINGTON — On a typical spring day, Capitol Hill restaurants would be packed. Owners who have been staring at empty tables hope that changes Friday with phase 1 of the D.C.'s reopening.

But a successful reopening means we must all work together.

"Rethinking, reprogramming," Gwendolyn Collins said. "Everything you've done in the past: Get rid of that."

It's a new day in D.C. Phase One of the city's comeback looks different from hand-washing stations, to safety signs on sidewalks and storefronts. Retailers are anxious to get back to business.

"It's a slow return to normal, and it's definitely not normal yet," said Kathleen Donahue, of Labyrinth Games on Capitol Hill.

The game shop reopened a week ago for contact-less curbside pick-up under the mayor's educational retail waiver. Donahue hopes Friday will be the beginning of a better chapter for her small business and others like it.

"It's incredibly important that we remain safe, because if I get sick, or my staff gets sick, or my family gets sick, we're closed down again," she said.

WUSA9 set up a microphone on Capitol Hill and posted a question that asked what folks wanted to see in the reopening.

"Everybody starts loving each other, get closer to God, and we can reopen and move on with our lives again," one man.

"I think we should wait actually," another man said. "I'm glad of the social distancing, actually, but it's a good thing to wait. The cities that have opened and the increase in deaths -- hello!"

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she knows reopening the city comes with risk and that's why district leaders said they've increased testing and access to PPE. But ultimately moving the city forward safely starts with us showing each other a little love.

"Wake up with positive thinking," Collins said. "What can we contribute to making this a better day for the next day hopefully?"