Two wounded in Southeast DC shooting

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast – near Addison Auto Parts.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. early Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted about the shooting around 1:30 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast – near Addison Auto Parts.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot inside of an apartment. They were both conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for help.

The police department has not provided any information on what they believe led to the shooting, and they have not given any details on who might have shot the men.

No other information has been released.

This shooting came a few hours after five people were shot – two fatally – in Northeast D.C.

Police said that shooting happened near 14th Street and Saratoga Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

D.C.'s Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith held a press conference Wednesday night confirming the two deaths