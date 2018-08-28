WASHINGTON – Nothing to see here, just a busy raccoon trying to get from point A to point B.

The furry critter decided to catch a ride on a D.C. bus this weekend.

The National Mall and Memorial Parks service caught the raccoon peeping from the back of a bus on the D.C. Circulator National Mall Route.

While the ride is only $1, the National Park Service would like to remind the public that spotting wildlife is not guaranteed.

This isn’t the first time a raccoon has been seen hitching a ride in the D.C. area.

In February 2017, a determined raccoon was spotted hanging onto the back of a trash truck ladder. The little critter hitched a ride all the way to the Rosslyn neighborhood in Arlington, Va.

RELATED: Verify: 'Trash Raccoon' hitches ride, encourages DC to hang in there

It wasn’t long before #TrashRaccoon started being shared on social media.

This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash & ended up in Rosslyn!



>And yes I alerted the driver pic.twitter.com/L3y3JFBpFx — Helena Bottemiller Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

Could Trash Raccoon and Bus Raccoon be the same masked bandit? Possibly.

Trash Raccoon outwitted police in 2017 and managed to scamper away without being captured.

We’re not saying it’s the same raccoon, but we’d like to think Trash Raccoon traded in his original means of transportation and upgraded to hitching a ride with the city bus.

© 2018 WUSA