DC man charged with first-degree murder from July

Pedro Fuentes has been arrested for a murder from back in July.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police have arrested someone in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this summer.

Pedro Fuentes, 33, is accused of killing 30-year-old Arnold Humberto Solis. On Wednesday the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Fuentes in Northwest, D.C.

On July 26, 2023 officers were called to 18th Street, Northwest for reports of shots fired. When MPD arrived they found a man in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In July, MPD claimed that the shooting was not a random attack, but instead, Solis was targeted. The preliminary investigation reported that Fuentes and Solis were sitting watching a soccer match nearby. At some point during the game, the two reportedly got into a heated dispute, where Fuentes allegedly pulled a gun on Solis.

Witnesses said after Fuentes shot and killed Solis he walked away calmly.