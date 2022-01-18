Metro's CEO stepping down in 6 months

The agency will begin a search for GM/CEO Paul Wiedefeld's replacement, and publicly discuss plans at the Board’s meeting on Feb. 10.

WASHINGTON — Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld will be stepping down from the transit agency after more than six years at the helm. Wiedefeld, 66, will depart in six months, right after Metro's fiscal year concludes.

“Forty plus years in transportation teaches you that there is no set mile marker for this decision, but given the seismic shifts happening in transit and the region, Metro needs a leader who can commit to several years of service and set a new course," Wiedefeld said via press release. “This gives the Board time to identify a successor and ensures an orderly management transition."

Metro's Board of Directors Chair Paul C. Smedberg said the agency will begin a search for Wiedefeld's replacement, and publicly discuss plans at the Board’s meeting on Feb.10.

Wiedefeld will continue to oversee the expansion of the Silver Line, the ongoing safety investigation in Metro's 7000-series trains and the headquarters move.

The 7000-series trains have been out of service since a Blue Line derailment on Oct. 12, which the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said could have been "catastrophic." The derailment forced 200 people to be evacuated from a Blue Line train, and WMATA subsequently pulled nearly 60% of its rail fleet from service.

While investigating the derailment, NTSB found that an axle of the railcar that derailed was "out of compliance with the 7000 Series specifications for the wheel and axle assembly," according to an order issued by the WMSC.

The last status update from Metro said the fleet wouldn't be able to return until at least April, nearly six months after the derailment.