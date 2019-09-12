WASHINGTON — Airports Authority Fire and Rescue crews were called to assist an aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Monday morning.

MWAA officials said around 9:40 a.m. American Airlines flight 5082 from Tallahassee, Florida declared an emergency due to reports of smoke in the cabin.

They said the plane stopped and evacuated passengers onto the airfield during the reported incident.

Crews were called to the scene to help with the evacuation and inspect the plane.

At this time, no injuries were reported and no fire hazards were found on the plane.

Some airport passengers tweeted during the incident and said that other riders were being held on the tarmac due to the incident.

This story is developing.

