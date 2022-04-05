Traffic Advisory: Road and parking restrictions for Thursday's Nationals game

There will be some parking restrictions and road closures as the Nationals kick off their season on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals kick off their season Thursday, April 7 and there will be impacts on traffic and parking nearby.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that there will be restrictions around the Nationals stadium for every home game.

Streets that will be closed include:

N Street from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE

Half Street from M Street to N Street, SE

Van Street from M Street to N Street, SE

Cushing Place from M Street to N Street, SE

These streets in Southeast, D.C. will be closed for three hours before the game and will reopen an hour and a half after, according to MPD.

Parking in garages:

If you wish to park in garages near the park, MPD says that drivers can drive on N St. and South Capitol St, SE to enter the Geico garage.

If drivers wish to park in the garage on Van St. or Cushing Pl, they can enter from M St, SE.

When leaving the Geico garage, drivers can expect to be directed northbound on South Capitol Street toward I St and will have an option to travel north in the 3rd St. Tunnel or west in I-395 toward Virginia, according to MPD.

Traffic Closures

MPD provided a list of traffic closures that will take place before every home game ends. These traffic closures will be lifted 45-minutes after each game has ended.

First Street from M Street to Potomac Avenue, SE

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE

Northbound South Capitol Street from Firth Sterling Avenue to M Street, SE

Howard Road from Firth Sterling Avenue to Suitland Parkway, SE

Southbound I-295 - Exit 4 (exit to Suitland Parkway or South Capitol Street)

MPD says that road closures and parking restrictions may change depending on circumstances.