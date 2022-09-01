OUC audit shows DC 911 has made 'minimal progress'

Of the 31 recommendations, the audit reports that OUC has made minimal progress regarding 22 of them.

WASHINGTON — A new report taking a look at the reform status within the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), which has faced criticism over 911 delays leading to deaths, claims the department has made minimal progress.

The report from the Office of the District of Columbia Auditor was released Friday. District of Columbia Auditor Kathleen Patterson writes to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Chairman Phil Mendelson at the beginning of the report.

"As the title indicates, very little progress has been made," Patterson writes. "It is our hope that the report provides a baseline against which future progress can be measured."

OUC has faced criticism after multiple people have died while waiting for help from 911.

In July, a 1-year-old girl died as her parents waited for help after the 911 dispatcher who took the call recorded the address incorrectly in the system. The address was corrected at 2:34 a.m. in the notes section, but the dispatcher did not update the location field in the dispatch system, causing first responders to go to the wrong address.

First responders were eventually able to find the correct address and arrived to help around 2:37 a.m., more than 10 minutes after the 911 call was first received.

"I just want justice for my daughter, because I feel like if they had got here on time, she'd still be here," the child's mother Shartise Schatzman said.

In May, 54-year-old Joyce Robertson passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. The ambulance that was supposed to arrive with help was sent to the wrong address.

“She told me hold on the line until they get here,” Joyce's mother Patricia Robertson said.

Turns out, while Robertson waited more than 11 minutes for help, the ambulance was sent to the wrong home. By the time medics got there, it was too late.

The new audit references an October 2021 report that identified 31 recommendations intended to change and improve services. The report found there was a lack of adequate oversight of call-taking and dispatch operations. It resulted in failing to follow policies and procedures, and a proper follow-up to make sure everyone is in compliance across the board.

The new 44-page audit breaks down all 31 recommendations and takes a look at the progress OUC has made in each one. Of the 31 recommendations, the audit reports that OUC has made minimal progress regarding 22 of them.

"While we see indications of effort and movement within some areas, there has been minimal overall progress towards this set of recommendations as summarized below," the audit reads.

OUC Director Karima Holmes sent a letter to Patterson in response to the audit saying she is pleased by her team's progress and looks forward to meeting with the audit team to discuss it.

.@OUC_DC Director Karima Holmes also sent Auditor Kathy Patterson a letter in response to her office's report: "I am pleased to say that we have made continued strides since my return..." (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/ba13RfUxQ0 — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) September 9, 2022

The audit also says that OUC has made no progress in implementing 2 recommendations.

The recommendations that have seen no progress include:

Expand the training and development of supervisors specifically in leadership and soft skills. Determine if there are additional applications that would augment or replace this service.