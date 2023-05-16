Firefighters battle blaze at vacant DC home

The cause of the two-alarm fire is still under investigation.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the 2600 block of Otis Street Northeast for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the second floor and attic of the home. A second alarm was called to get more personnel on scene. DC Fire and EMS said work to extinguish all the flames was "labor intensive," hence the need for additional response.

The house is thought to be vacant. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Fire investigators are on scene, working to figure out exactly what caused the fire.

Update Working Fire 2600 block Otis St NE. Fire 2nd floor extension to attic 2 story peaked roof detached house. Fire knocked down. Continue to open up and check for extension. No injuries reported. #DCsBravest. pic.twitter.com/LRtJxeiXwM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 16, 2023