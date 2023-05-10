DC Police and federal agencies work together to arrest 48 as part of 'Operation Trident'

Many of the offenders were already on supervised release or probation for previous offenses.

WASHINGTON — A three-day operation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies has led to the arrest of nearly 50 people and recovery of multiple firearms in D.C.

In a press conference Thursday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser discussed Operation Trident. The three-day fugitive apprehension operation was conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office, and Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA).

The operation started Tuesday and targeted violent offenders with outstanding warrants. Many of the offenders were already on supervised release or probation for previous offenses.

Between the 48 people arrested 96 total charges were filed:

Failure to appear - 19

Bench Warrants - 33

Fugitives From Justice - 9

Wanted on Federal warrants - 2

Probation Violations - 2

“The fugitives targeted in this initiative had criminal histories relating to narcotics, firearms, crimes of violence, gang activity, or sexual offenses,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Darnell Sims said.

MPD Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith says violent crime within D.C. is predominantly driven by a small number of individuals.

“This week’s operation was a significant step towards combating this violence and bringing peace back to our neighborhoods,” she said.