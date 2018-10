WASHINGTON -- One person is in custody after police responded to a barricade situation on the border between D.C. and Maryland.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Western Avenue, Northwest.

Officials said the incident was reported around 12:42 p.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Worthington Drive.

Police say there were no injuries and the situation has been resolved as of 3:30 p.m.

