1 person displaced after 2-story house fire in NE DC

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire on both floors of the middle row home as well as checking to make sure the fire did not spread to any of the other houses.

WASHINGTON — One person is without a home after crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a fire in Northeast D.C.

DC Fire and EMS responded to Crittenden Street Northeast, off of South Dakota Avenue Northeast, around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a two-story house fire.

Once at the scene, firefighters could visibly see flames and smoke leaving the windows of the home.

Just after 3 a.m., crews had extinguished all visible fire and prevented the spread to any additional homes. Less than 40 minutes later, the fire department stated that the fire was under control after putting out any hotspots.

Update Working Fire 1000 block Crittenden St NE. #DCsBravest have extinguished all visible fire and prevented fire spread to adjacent homes. Still opening up and putting out hotspots. No injuries reported. Investigators on scene. Displacements anticipated. pic.twitter.com/mVr8pFJFT6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 17, 2022

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

An additional image of conditions encountered by #DCsBravest as they battled the flames on Crittenden St NE. pic.twitter.com/jqLSt8XB3f — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 17, 2022