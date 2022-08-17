1 person displaced after 2-story house fire in NE DC

WASHINGTON — One person is without a home after crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a fire in Northeast D.C.
DC Fire and EMS responded to Crittenden Street Northeast, off of South Dakota Avenue Northeast, around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a two-story house fire.
Once at the scene, firefighters could visibly see flames and smoke leaving the windows of the home.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire on both floors of the middle row home as well as checking to make sure the fire did not spread to any of the extension houses.
Just after 3 a.m., crews had extinguished all visible fire and prevented the spread to any additional homes. Less than 40 minutes later, the fire department stated that the fire was under control after putting out any hotspots.
No injuries were reported due to the fire, but one person was displaced. The Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region was requested for the resident.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
