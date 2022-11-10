1 person arrested for assaulting officer during protest outside Russian embassy, police say

The woman's identity has not been released, including their name and age.

WASHINGTON — A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer at a protest outside of the Russian embassy Monday evening, according to police.

Protestors and counter-protestors gathered outside the Embassy of Russian Federation, located on Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, to stand with Ukraine in response to the 'mass terror unleashed on innocent civilians [in Ukraine]', a flyer stated. The mass rally in D.C., which was set to start at 6 p.m., was expected to be peaceful with officers present.

The United States Secret Service confirmed to WUSA9 that there was one arrest during the event for assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

In a video on Twitter, the person who was taken into custody could be seen arguing with an officer, spitting on them, and then trying to flee. The officer then tries to detain her with the help of two other officers and she resists. As the officers work to detain her, she can be seen spitting on another officer before the officers were able to restrain her and place her under arrest on the ground.

