One dead in NE DC double stabbing

A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital.

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a double stabbing in Northeast DC Monday night.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of E Street NE. Officers arrived on scene and found a woman not conscious or breathing, she was later pronounced dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. A man was found unconscious and barely breathing. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, his condition is not known at this time.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene Monday night to determine exactly what happened.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Neither victim has been identified.

Stabbing in the1600 block of E Street, NE. No Lookout. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2021