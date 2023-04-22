x
One dead after apartments catch fire in Northeast DC

The Red Cross has been called to help five displaced residents.
WASHINGTON — One man is dead after an apartment building in Northeast D.C. caught fire Saturday.

According to DC Fire and EMS, firefighters responded to the apartments in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE Saturday morning after seeing flames coming from the roof. 

Officials claim the fire started in the attic on the third story of the apartment building.

Once at the scene, firefighters located a victim trapped inside. 

At this point, they attempted to gain access to the apartments through the roof, but had much difficulty due to a rain roof constructed over the original roof.

Unfortunately, that victim was later pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the fire. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 12 p.m.

Five residents have been displaced as a result of the flames. 

The Red Cross has been called to help assist those displaced due to the fire. 

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide updates as they come into our newsroom. 

